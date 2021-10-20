Elizabeth Clara Lysianne Walker, 57, of Carmichaels, died Monday, October 11, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Elizabeth was born July 30, 1964, in Orleans, France, a daughter of Bernard and Connie Miller of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
Mrs. Walker is also survived by her husband, Charles Walker III; three sons, Jacob Miller (Candi) of McMurray, Caleb Miller (Chelsea) of Nemacolin, and Charles Walker IV (Violet Hatch) of Nemacolin; seven grandchildren, Arianna, Mila and Suri Rahbar, Trystin Miller, Charles B. Walker V, Ashtyn Walker and Elena Walker; nine brothers and sisters, Steve Miller (Judy), Barbara Finnerty (Dan), Tiffany McCormick (David), Jeff and Dave Whitehead, Stephanie and Heather Miller, and Holly (Brian) Tostrick; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth served her country in the United States Army. She currently worked as an accountant for the U.S. Department of Energy in Morgantown, W.Va., and Pittsburgh.
Elizabeth and Chuck owned the Skyview Drive-In Theatre for many years. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 400, the Carmichaels Chamber of Commerce, and the United Drive-In Theatres Association, and was a Dodge Challenger enthusiast. Elizabeth loved Mopar cars, a passion she shared with her father. She also cherished her beloved cats and was a big supporter of the Greene County Humane Society.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time when Chuck is able.
Funeral arrangements provided by PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100). Paul M. Lesako, funeral director/supervisor.
