Elizabeth Mae Crow Rush, 78, of Carmichaels, formerly of Falls Church, VA, died Friday December 23, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Elizabeth was born August 15, 1944, in Carmichaels, the daughter of the late Lindsey and Ora Brooks Crow.
She was married for 57 years to Duane Leroy Rush who died December 30, 2020.
Mrs. Rush is survived by three children, Christine Rush Marsilio (Mike), of Atlanta, Ga., Suzan Lee Rush, of Carmichaels, and Duane "Skip" Rush (Carla) of Falls Church, Va.; six grandchildren, two great granddaughters; a sister, Ruby Walters, of Nemacolin, and a brother Lindsey Crow Jr., of Crucible.
Three sisters are deceased: Jennie and Peggy Crow, and Lynn Chadwick.
Elizabeth worked as a registered nurse at several Northern Virginia Hospitals for years. She enjoyed attending flea markets and doing crafts.
She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and Duane's dog Buddy. She attended Triumphant Fellowship Church of McClellandtown when she was able.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday December 30, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.
Interment will be private at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
