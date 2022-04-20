Elizabeth Vucic

Elizabeth "Betty" Vucic, 79, of Rices Landing, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in her home.
Betty was born April 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry and Julia Petrosky Ginzer.
Betty was a graduate of Penn Hills High School, Class of 1960. She worked at various jobs during her lifetime. One of her first and favorite jobs was in the decorating studio of the great Joseph Horne department store in downtown Pittsburgh. Betty also worked many years in Greene County Government. Among the jobs were as a tipstaff for Judge Terry Grimes, a clerk in the Clerk of Courts office, and as a deputy in the Orphans Court. She also was an elections judge for the Jefferson #3 precinct.
Her local activities included the Southeast Greene Women's Club, a scout mother and Webelos leader for the Rices Landing Cub Scout Pack, and a past president of the Dry Tavern School PTA and the Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing. She participated actively and with a sense of duty to all these organizations.
In her private time, she loved to read and discuss books and literature with her book club friends. She adored her lady friends in the Bunco Club (a dice game) and doing puzzles and card games with Frank.
Betty was a devoted wife to Pastor Frank Vucic for 56 years. She helped him in his ministry at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Frank died May 26, 2021.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was as a mother to her four children, Amy Chess (Ed) of Carmichaels, Michael Vucic of Shavertown, Jennifer Shumar (Ron) of Hiller and Bryan Vucic of Greensboro; grandmother to Emily Shope (Andy), Annie Chess, Jacob Shumar and Julia Saxon (Noah).
Two nieces and nephews survive.
Deceased are a sister, Judy Ginzer; and brother, Charles Ginzer.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, April 20, in the First Baptist Church, High Street, Waynesburg. Burial followed in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flenniken Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.