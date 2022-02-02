formerly of Aleppo
Elizabeth "Be-Be" Watson Minear, 98, of Brenham, Texas, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Born April 21, 1923, in Aleppo, she was a daughter of the late James Styles and Nettie Grace Woodruff Watson. There were nine children in her family, and she grew up on a farm in a large two-story home that her father built. The family attended Windy Gap Church in Aleppo, Greene County.
Elizabeth graduated from Aleppo High School and received an associate degree from Potomac State College.
On July 15, 1944, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Minear, in West Virginia. In 1949, they started a new adventure and moved to Port Lavaca, Texas, and were blessed with one son, James Robert Minear. They later moved to Corpus Christi, Texas.
Although Elizabeth was a devoted wife and mother, she also pursued an accounting / bookkeeping career. She was employed for 17 years with Water Wells Services and later with the Art Museum of South Texas. While in Corpus Christi, she was a member of Wesley Methodist Church.
Elizabeth, more affectionately known by her "Grandma" name Be-Be, lived life to the fullest every day. She loved to roller skate, go bowling, play canasta, dominoes, and bunco, and share stories with anybody that would listen. Some of her favorite outings were shopping with her granddaughters, going for ice cream, and eating out with friends. She was a master seamstress who could sew or alter anything that came her way. She loved to read and could always be caught with a book in her hand. Spending time with her family was a top priority. She spent many years travelling the Texas highways to be at every family function that involved her son and grandchildren, until she finally moved to Brenham in 2000.
She is survived by her son, James Minear; grandchildren, Terri (Charles) Rybarski, Laurie (Michael) Stegint, Chris (Lori) Reid, Blake Reid, Christie (Jonathan) Grimm, Bryan (Kristie) McKee, and Sammi McKee; daughter-in-law, Beverly Cooper McKee; great-grandchildren Kayla and Keith Rybarski, Kyle and Bailey Stegint, Olivia Reid, Ethan and Megan Grimm, Dylan and Shelby McKee, Abby and Brynlee Greinke, Julie Bertling; brother-in-law, Sam Harvey; multiple beloved nieces and nephews; and her extended Texas family, the Coopers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Robert E. Minear, who passed away July 9, 1978; her great-grandson, Garrett Reid and his grandmother, Sammie Reid Minear; sisters, Beulah Kennedy, Margaret Knotts, Lois Harvey and Janet Frye; brothers, John, Ford, Leon and Jennings Watson; and lifelong friends, Sam McKee, and Felton and Jeanne Cooper.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 4, in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., P.O. Box 434, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. Burial will follow at Windy Gap Cemetery, Aleppo, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating the graveside service.
