Eric Miller Sr., 57, of Holbrook, passed away at home unexpectedly on April 28, 2022.
Eric was born July 10, 1964 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lawrence T. and Delores Whewell Miller.
Eric married his wife Connie Gray Miller August 6, 1983.
He was a resident of Greene County for most of his life. Eric enjoyed hunting, riding four wheelers and motorcycles, working on tractors and vehicles, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his children, Rebecca (John Potts Jr.) Cain, of New Salem; Theresa (Daniel) Bradley, of McLeansboro, IL; Erica (James Jr.) Scott and Eric Miller Jr., both of Holbrook; siblings, Deborah (Doug) Jones, Dianne Miller, Larry Miller, all of Beverly Hills, Fla.; Dorrena LaRose and Donna (Randy) Rustman, both of Fla; seven grandchildren, Samuel (McKenny Justice) Wilson III, of Holbrook; Jalysa Cain, of New Salem; Easton Bradley, of McLeansboro, IL; Zianna and Dion McDonnell, of Holbrook; Xavier and James Scott III, of Holbrook; step-grandchildren McKenzie McDonnell; Jasmine Scott; Elihu McDonnell; Tyler Scott; and Arabella Scott; and sister-in-law Marie Miller.
In addition to his parents, Eric is preceded in death by his brother Ted Miller.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone 724-499-5181. A second viewing will be held Thursday, May 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home and a funeral service to follow with Daniel Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township, PA.
