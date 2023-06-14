Erma Lee Church Golden, 88, of Clover Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, in Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital.
She was born February 1, 1935, in Graysville, Greene County, a daughter of the late Thomas Ross Church and Florence Ward Church.
She was a 1952 graduate of Claysville High School.
In 2001, Mrs. Golden retired from Bentleyville True Value Hardware, where she worked for 29 years.
She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Administrative Council, the choir since 1968, and the United Methodist Women.
On September 20, 1953, in Claysville United Methodist Church, she married William Daun Golden, who passed away July 28, 2004.
Surviving are her sons, Ross Golden (Carla) of Fredericktown, the Reverend Greg Golden (Bonnie) of Indiana, Pa., and John Eric Golden (Becky) of Washington; along with five grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Hilary and Christopher Golden, and Rachael Morello; four great-grandchildren, Henry and Alice Golden, and Oliver and Mabel Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Sharon Lee Golden, who died in infancy; two brothers, Ralph B. and John Ross Church; two sisters, Jane Clutter and Sara Mounts; and a dear friend, Jean Lash.
Friends were welcomed from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, in the Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, where a service followed, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating.
Interment was in Maple Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
