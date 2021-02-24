Esther Mae McClellan Stump, 83, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Graysville, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at home.
She was born Thursday, February 18, 1937, in Loudonville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest McClellan and Margaret Leona Bouie McClellan.
Mrs. Stump had done some waitressing and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Milton B. Stump, whom she married July 8, 1955.
Also surviving are one daughter, Teresa Mejico, of West Palm Beach, Fla., three sons, Milton B. (Pam) Stump Jr., of Washington, Edward Eugene Stump of Washington and Donald (Sue) Stump of Morgantown, W.Va., seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Post of Waynesburg; two brothers, Ralph McClellan of Ocala, Fla. and Jacob McClellan of Morgantown, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are four brothers, Ephriam McClellan, James McClellan, Ernest Ray McClellan and Claire McClellan.
At the request of the family, all visitation and services are private with Pastor Bradley J. Edgar officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
