Eva Mae Maley, 89, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 21, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born December 4, 1931, in Washington Township, Greene County, to the late Alpha Shoup and Margaret Cox Shoup.
On January 27, 1951, she was married to Kelso "Ronnie" Maley Jr., who passed away November 10, 2019. From this union are four children, Frank (Wanda) Maley of Salem, Ohio, Michael Maley, who passed away April 27, 2015, Sharon (the late Randy) Nichols of Jefferson, and Scott (Janice) Maley of Robbins, N.C.; six grandchildren, Nate ( Penny) Maley, Tammy (Jason) Scherner, Aaron Nichols, Cheryl (Aaron) Garnek, the late Alex Maley, and Nick Maley; and four great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Zach, Makenna and Emily. She has one surviving sister, Shirley Beyer of Waynesburg, and one deceased sister, Virginia Headlee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Eva was a retired cafeteria worker for the Central Greene School District, and had worked at the Berkowitz Shirt Factory in Waynesburg.
She was affiliated with Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waynesburg. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed board games and puzzles.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Thursday, March 25, in BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. Rick Croyle officiating. Interment followed in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
