Faye Maxine Jones, 92, of Waynesburg, formerly of Graysville, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in her home with her loving family by her side.
Born April 18, 1929 near Graysville. She was the youngest child of the late Clarence Samuel and Zora Rae Smith Jones.
Faye was a 1947 graduate of Richhill Township High School, Wind Ridge, and a 1960 graduate of the West Virginia Business College at Fairmont, W.Va..
Employed as a bookkeeper at O.J. Yoho Ford Tractor and Farm Equipment in Cameron, W.Va., for 17 years and then at their residence as a caretaker for 11 years. She was a former member of Bristoria Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder, clerk of sessions, Treasurer and teacher. Faye was also a member of the Unity Presbyterian Church of Graysville.
She enjoyed sewing, plastic canvas crafts, gardening, flowers and baking cookies.
Faye is survived by nephews: Delbert G. Jones Jr. of Waynesburg, Robert C. (Eileen) Jones, of Holbrook, William C. (Judy) Jones, of Holbrook, Gerald L. (Cindy) Jones, of Holbrook, and Micheal D. (Tabatha) Chapman, of Graysville; nieces, Barbara R. (William Blystone) Swaniger, of Waynesburg, Linda S. Owens, of Greenfield, Ind., Sandra K Jacobs, of Graysville, and Bonnie J. (Clayton) Martin, of Mt. Morris; 15 great; 29 great-great; and four great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Faye was an aunt to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, brothers, Robert Harry, Keith Woodrow, Arthur Clarence, Delbert Glenn, Joseph Reed, and Hubert Ray Jones; sisters, Margery Jean Jones and Betty Dale Chapman; first cousin; Karen Faye Coursin.
Services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
The family asks the memorial contributions be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, PO Box 102 Graysville, PA 15337.
