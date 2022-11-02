Fern "Aldine" Cheek Whyte, 85, of Greene County, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her daughter's home, Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 6:48 AM
Born September 15, 1937, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Price Albert and Nellie Chedester Cheek.
Aldine was a Greene County resident most of her life. She was a member of the Christian Church in Rogersville.
Aldine married Donald Whyte September 20, 1954, and they were happily married for 40 years until his passing September 26, 1994.
She was a cook for the Graysville Grade School in the early '70s. Aldine was a certified aide for the Curry Home, from where she retired in 1990. She loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Pamela Whyte Hill of Wind Ridge, Larry E. (Nancy) Whyte of Sycamore, Randy A. (Reeda) Whyte of Rock Lick, and Terry W. Whyte of West Finley; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Donna Elliott of Rogersville, Price (Sandy) Cheek of Waynesburg, June Elliott of Waynesburg, and Chuck (Sandy) Cheek of Goshen, Ind.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Millis Bowers and husband Harold, Marie Briggs, Wylie Cheek and wife Loretta, Roy Cheek and wife Mary, Ruth Tennant and husband Earl, and Louise Nicely; and two brothers-in-law, James Elliott and Robert Elliott.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 30, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181), where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 31, with Pastor David Lowe officiating. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery, Richhill Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or at https://www.stjude.org/.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
