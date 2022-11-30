Fern P. Craig Cline, 89, of Waynesburg, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the Bridgeville Rehabilitation Center in Bridgeville.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 8:17 AM
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 8:10 am
Fern P. Craig Cline, 89, of Waynesburg, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the Bridgeville Rehabilitation Center in Bridgeville.
She was born Wednesday, September 13, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Craig and Minnie James Craig.
Mrs. Cline was a member of the Fordyce Methodist Church.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, canning and baking. She was a Homemaker.
Her first husband, Noland Stroop, is deceased. Her second husband, James F. Cline, Sr., whom she married on October 15, 1964, died May 10, 2001.
Surviving are four daughters: Mary L. (Paul) Sielski, of Waynesburg, Tammy Kiger, of Spraggs, Heather (Daniel) Czako, of Mount Morris and Linda Gregory, of Ruff Creek; six sons: James D. (Tami) Cline, of Waynesburg, Scott Cline, of S.C., John R. (Sarah) Cline, of Waynesburg, Terry L. Cline, of Bethesda, Ohio, Noland C. Stroop, of Ruff Creek and Victor (Denise) Stroop, of Rock, Texas; two step-daughters, Evaline Oliver, of Gettysburg and Doris Oroake of Gettysburg; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased is one stepson, James Cline, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of the service, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Phillip Yost officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
