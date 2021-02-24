Floyd "Charlie" Kerr, 93, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, Ohio, following a full life.
He was born December 28, 1927, in Oak Forest, Greene County.
After serving in the United States Army during World War II in the European Theater, Charlie returned from war in 1948, to Lorain. For the last 25 years, Charlie had made his home in Florence Township, Ohio.
Charlie was employed at Columbia Gas for 40 years before retiring as a supervisor. He worshipped regularly as a member of Camden Baptist Church in Wellington, Ohio. At an early age, Charlie developed a love for hard work, caring for the 100-acre family farm and working the land with a team of horses. He loved to stay busy taking care of his yard, prepping his firewood for winter, and keeping his home in pristine condition.
Left to cherish Charlie's memory are his beloved wife of 25 years, Linda Karen Foster Kerr; stepchildren Eugene Thomas of Washington, Melissa Lewis of Collins, Jason Thomas of Vermilion; grandchildren Robert A. Kerr, Phylicia Hoops, Samuel Lewis, Jackson Thomas, Lauren Thomas, Caitlin Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Cara Thomas, Genevive Thomas; and great-grandchildren Zachariah, Ezekiel, Levi and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Audrienne Fordyce Kerr in 1991; by his children, Charles "Chuck" R. Kerr in 2018 and Kimberly E. Kerr in 1982; 10 siblings; his parents, Edward and Audye Bennett Kerr; and his uncle and aunt, Charles and Iva Kerr, who raised him as their own since he was 5 weeks old.
Public visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, February 25, in Camden Baptist Church, 17901 State Route 511, Wellington, Ohio. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com, with the Rev. Larry Nocella and William Kopas co-officiating. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camden Baptist Church, 17901 State Route 511, Wellington, OH 44090.
To share a memory and sign the guest registry, visit www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.