Floyd William Pettit, 80, of Holbrook, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Floyd was born July 11, 1941, to the late James H. Pettit and the late Ella "Isabelle" Pettit.
Floyd was self-employed as a dairy farmer and was the proprietor of Pettit Seed Sales.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nellie "Von" Harris Pettit; three children, Lynn Pierson, William Lee Pettit (Brenda), Mike Pettit (Christina); eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald R. Pettit and Jerry L. Pettit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ira Paul Pettit; two great-grandchildren; sister, June Strope; and brother, James R. Pettit.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Behm Funeral Home, in Waynesburg.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11 at Behm, with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice in Masontown, or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the Pettit family.
