Forrest Wayne Ross, 79, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Clarksville, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, in his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born August 13, 1942, a son of the late Forest Vance and Ruth Brown Ross, in the family home in Clarksville.
He was a 1960 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and a 1964 graduate of Waynesburg College.
Mr. Ross was a member of the Clarksville Christian Church in Clarksville.
He was employed by Aeronautical Chart and Information Center (A.C.I.C.) in St. Louis, Mo., the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, Md., and later as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. After his retirement, he and Sandy owned and operated F. W. Bean Coffee.
On April 4, 1998, he married Sandy Fadness in Raleigh, N. C.
He is also survived by four daughters, Randi Ross Marodi (Tim) of Bentleyville, Kelly Lynn Ross of Raleigh, N. C., Morgan Ross Muhly (Jim) of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Taylor Ross Callegari (Chris) of Olympia, Wash., three step-children; Katrina Taylor (Matt) of Wake Forest, N. C., Matt Kraus (Brianna) of Fuquay-Varina, N. C., and Amanda Moss (Jonathan) of Wilmington, N. C.; a sister, Janet Ross Brown of The Villages, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Abigail Lee Marodi, Katherine Ruth Marodi, James Arthur Bertram Muhly Jr., Oliver Morgan Muhly, Benjamin Vance Muhly, Hazel Elizabeth Muhly, Theodore Robert Francis Muhly, Lola Jane Callegari, Isla Josephine Callegari, Rowan Christopher Callegari, Mackenzie Marie Taylor, Alexander Richard Kraus, William Vincent Kraus, Mary Kathryn Moss and Levi Jonathan Moss, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Isaac Ross.
Wayne loved dogs, and owned many during his lifetime, and will be missed by his faithful companion Molly.
Friends will be received at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Drexel Hall of Saint Katharine Parish, 208 Abromaitis Street, Bentleyville, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., with Jonathan Moss officiating. In honor of Wayne's love of Pittsburgh sports, guests are encouraged to wear black and gold or Pittsburgh team apparel.
Wayne was thankful for the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as this made it possible for him to enjoy quality time with his family during the last months of his life. The family requests that those attending the visitation and services wear a mask.
Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Arrangements under the care of his son-in-law Tim Marodi at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, Pennsylvania 15314.
A video of his memorial service will be posted on the funeral home website at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to Wake County Animal Center, 820 Beacon Lane Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610 or Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 985, McMurray, PA 15317.
