Frances Johnston Crawford, 95, of Waynesburg, died at 4:38 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, in her home.
She was born Sunday, March 21, 1926, in Center Township, a daughter of the late Harry M. Johnston and Mary Breese Johnston.
Mrs. Crawford was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waynesburg, where she was a member of the Wesley Sunday school class. Fran was also a member of the United Methodist Women. Over the years, Fran, along with her husband, always found a church family wherever they lived. Fran would always volunteer in the kitchen and help coordinate dinners.
Fran was a graduate of Center Township High School Class of 1944 and a graduate of Penn Commercial Business School in Washington. She enjoyed gardening and quilting and was a homemaker.
Her husband, William Lewis Crawford, whom she married August 25, 1947, died October 27, 1994.
Surviving are two daughters, Janice (Charles) McKeta of Macon, Ga., and Mary (Larry) Cary of Midlothian, Va.; one son, Gary (Cat) Crawford of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Rachael Cary, Alan Cary, Chuck (Janelle) McKeta; and four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two sisters, Dorothy M. Johnston and Eileen Riess; six brothers, Glenn H. Johnston, Charles W. Johnston, Carl I. Johnston, and three who died in infancy.
The family would like to thank the church and neighbors for all the care and help during their mom's illness. And a special thank you to her great-nephew, Stephen, for his watchful eye.
At the request of the family, all visitation and services will be private, with the Rev. David McElroy officiating.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 North Richhill Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or Amedysis Hospice, 2181 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
