Francis E. Lesko "Sonny", 79, of Crucible died December 23, 2022, in his home.
Sonny was born on August 5, 1943, in Mt. Sterling, Fayette County, son of the late George N. Lesko and Anna Lukatch Lesko.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Becky Hart Lesko; children, Laura Roberts (Kenny) of Brownsville and Tammy Mundell (Bill) of Carmichaels; grandchildren, Sherri Chun (Fabian), Hannah Gifford (Aaron), Zach Mundell, Josh Mundell (Alex), Nick Mundell, Emily Mundell; great-grandchildren; Ke'Lani Chun, and Kalei'a Chun, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sonny served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Vigor in the late 1950's. He later was employed as a power plant operator at Hatfield Power Station (West Penn Power Co).
He attended Greene Valley Church of God in Rices Landing. He enjoyed golfing, shooting pool at the Senior Center, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday December 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Friday December 30, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. Paul M. Lesako Owner/Supervisor.
The service will be officiated by Pastors Frankie Menhart and Jeff Hathaway.
