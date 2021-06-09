Rogersville
Francis Reed "Frank" Johnston, 77, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, in the Personal Care at Evergreen in Waynesburg.
He was born September 9, 1943, in Nineveh, a son of the late Frank Tilton and Wilma Geraldine Stollar Johnston.
Frank was a 1961 graduate of West Greene High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1962 - 1966. He was a 1967 graduate of New England Institute of Technology in Boston.
He was a member of Nineveh United Methodist Church, St. John's Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #1 Portsmouth, N.H. (32nd Degree), Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, Waynesburg Radio Control Flying Club, Morse Code Club, Waynesburg Sportsman's Club, former member of the West Greene School Board from 1977 - 1983.
Frank was formerly self-employed in refrigeration. He was also employed at Behm's Auction Service from 2004-2013, and as a repairman/installer at Alltel, Inc. in Waynesburg for 22 years.
On August 28, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pauline "Polly" Helen (Frost) and were happily married for 55 years.
Surviving are his wife and two sons, Bryan F. Johnston of Waynesburg and David (Heidi) Johnston and three grandchildren, James D. Johnston, Jack T. Johnston and Annie Mae Johnston, all of Pierpoint, Ohio.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Joyce Johnston Dykman.
Friends were received from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A Masonic Service was held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, where a funeral service took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, with Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating. Interment followed at Rosemont Cemetery in Center Township in Greene County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202 (phone: 412-837-2542; visit: pfwpa.org).
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
