Vestaburg
Frank C. Menhart Sr., 77, of Vestaburg, ascended peacefully to his Lord Friday, March 11, 2022.
He was born October 4, 1944, in Crucible, a son of the late Frank and Anna Maddish Menhart.
Frank was a 1962 graduate of Carmichaels High School. After high school, Frank served in the United States Army as a military police officer.
Following his military service, he went to work for J&L Steel as an underground miner at Vesta #5 Coal Mine for over 17 years. He later worked for CONRAIL, CSX and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he had been employed as a brakeman and conductor for over 30 years.
On June 2, 1972, he married his wife of the past 49 years, Gail Menhart, who died November 14, 2021. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this June.
Frank had a tremendous love of music and family, as well as always looking out for the best interest of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a particular gift of charisma and charm that would allow him to brighten the day, no matter the circumstance.
He was a member of the Hanson Cole American Legion Post 391.
Surviving are four sons, the Rev. Frank Menhart Jr. (Ruth) of Washington, Col. Richard Menhart U.S. Army Ret. (Kesa) of Ruff Creek, Lt. Col. Dustin Menhart U.S. Army Ret. (Jolene) of Williamsburg, Va., and Rudy Menhart (Renee) of Vestaburg; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Menhart Family thanks all of Frank's family and friends who provided the unwavering support throughout his final days.
Friends were received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, with the Rev. Frank Menhart Jr. officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Full graveside military rites were accorded by the Hanson Cole American Legion Post 391 and the U.S. Army.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com. The family suggests contributions be made to Blainesburg Bible Church at www.blainesburgbiblechurch.org or 104 4th Boulevard, Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.