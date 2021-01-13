Frank Jankowski, 90, of Carmichaels, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, after a lengthy illness. He was born July 30, 1930, in Carmichaels, a son of the late Joseph and Pauline Kresowaty Jankowski.
Mr. Jankowski was a 1949 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong resident of the Carmichaels area, a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels, a former active and current honorary member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the Greene County Firemen's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association. In addition, Mr. Jankowski was a former member of Cumberland American Legion Post 400.
In 1986, he retired as fine coal operator from the Nemacolin Mine.
On June 21, 1958, he married Dolores A. Frameli, who died June 14, 2020. Mr. Jankowski and his late wife co-owned Town Electric and Frank and Dee's Variety Store in Carmichaels. He was a loving husband, father and father-in-law.
Surviving are a daughter, Sandy Lea Rygle and her husband, Charles, of Rices Landing; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers, Walter Jankowski and Zigmond Jankowski; and three sisters, Jenny Yurick, Wanda M. Bokat and Josephine Osborne.
The family extends their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at LaFayette Manor.
Family and friends were welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
A Mass of the Resurrection was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels, with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. Interment followed at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. Greene County Honor Guard accorded military honors at graveside.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
