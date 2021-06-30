Frank Spina, 82, of East Finley Township (Claysville), passed away Monday, June 20, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born September 8, 1938, in Monessen, and grew up in Belle Vernon, a son of the late Joesph and Mary Spina.
Frank was a graduate of Bellmar High School and worked for Sears for 28 years. He was also a Braillist (brailing for blind children), who worked for the Intermediate Unit I at the Laboratory School for 10 years.
On June 16, 1973, he married Mary Jo Logue Spina, who survives. They were married for 48 years. Together they had one son, Jeremy R. Spina, who is deceased.
Frank was a faithful man of God and was one of the founders of the Truck Stop Ministry in Claysville, and a former lay speaker for the United Methodist Church.
He was a member and former president of the Washington Lions Club and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award, the Pennsylvania Lions Fellow Award, and the Outstanding Volunteer Award.
He served on the board of directors of Vision Services of Washington-Greene and was a member of the Washington Chapter of the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind, where he received the state Distinguished Service Award.
Mr. Spina also volunteered with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE). He was a kidney transplant recipient in 2013 and also volunteered with Special Olympics.
He attended Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington, where he sang in the choir. He also sang in the Washington Festival Chorale.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by a brother, John (Sally) Spina of Belle Vernon; a brother-in-law, Donald (Rebecca) Logue of Prosperity; a sister-in-law, Donna (Ronald) Stout of West Alexander; seven nieces and nephews, Vicki Spina of Adah, Linda (Darrell) West, Tracy (Jeff) Butterfield, J.O. (Valerie) Stout of West Alexander, Kathy (Bobby) Logue-Ross of Claysville, David (Marianne) Logue of Washington, Brian (Jeni) Logue of Wichita, Kans.; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law Robert Logue.
Visitation for Frank will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Hefner, Friday, June 25, in Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301. Burial to immediately follow the funeral service at Claysville Cemetery, 4522 State Route 40, Claysville, PA 15323.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Spina's memory may be made to the Washington Lions Club, P.O. Box 541, Washington, PA 15301; Vision Services of Washington-Greene, 566 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15031; or a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are being handled by YOUNG FURERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, www. youngfhinc.com.
