Frank W. Ceney, 91, of Waynesburg, formerly of Fayette City, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, Jefferson.
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4:32 AM
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 4:15 am
