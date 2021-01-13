Fred C. Clark Sr.

Fred C. "Skip" Clark Sr., 80, of Carmichaels, formerly of Crucible, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 11, in Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene Street, Carmichaels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
To read a complete obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.