Fred T. Bell Jr., 49, of Richhill Township, Greene County, died unexpectedly Friday, March 19, 2021, from injuries received in a side-by-side roll-over accident.
He was born May 6, 1971, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Fred T. Bell Sr. and Elizabeth Irene Stoneking Bell.
Mr. Bell had resided in Greene County all his life, and had resided in the Pine Bank area prior to moving to Richhill Township in 1993.
Mr. Bell was a member of the Ryerson Baptist Church in Wind Ridge, and was a 1990 graduate of West Greene High School.
He enjoyed riding ATVs, motorcycles, hunting, fishing and farming.
Mr. Bell was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the National Rifle Association.
He had been employed by Equitrans for the past 25 years, currently holding the position of safety inspector.
On August 11, 2001, he married Penny Jean Amos, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Rose Bell, and a son, William Wesley Bell, both at home; two sisters, Lisa (Ray) Burns of Wind Ridge and Ilene Richezza, companion of Gary Campbell, of Carmichaels; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a great-nephew, Tavion Terry; a great-niece, Alexis Gray; maternal grandparents William and Frances Stoneking; paternal grandparents James and Riffle Bell.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the Ryerson Baptist Church, 397 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Wind Ridge, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, with Pastor Phillip Campbell officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Richhill Township.
The family asks that donations be made to the Michael Mosier Foundation at www.defeatdipg.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Rogersville.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
