Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, of Waynesburg, passed away, unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
He was born January 3, 1976, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Frederick Lee Fonner, Sr., and Opal F. Dulaney Fonner of Waynesburg.
Frederick was a Greene County resident his whole life. He was self-employed as a property manager for 25 years. Frederick was employed with Kiwi Fencing for several years after high school. He was a handyman and enjoyed working on his farm. Frederick also enjoyed the outdoors.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Leeann (Frank Shook) Fonner of Waynesburg; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Eddy of Waynesburg; niece, Allison Eisiminger of Waynesburg; nephews, Christopher and Derek Eisiminger, both of Waynesburg; aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his niece, Rachel Shultz; and nephew, Troy Shultz.
Friends were received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, January 21, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181), with Pastor Rick Croyle officiating. Burial followed at Fonner Cemetery, Washington Township.
The family requested that everyone wear something green to support mental illness.
