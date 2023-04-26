Garaldine R. Adamson, 89, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
She was born March 1, 1934, in Clarksville, a daughter of the late Garald J. and Hildreth Scott Turner.
Garaldine was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School. She worked as dietician at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, Waynesburg. Garaldine was a member of the Clarksville Christian Church, where she was a deaconess, on the Ways and Means Committee, choir, Bible study and the auxiliary.
She was known for her baking and cooking; especially her lady locks.
On June 19, 1954, she married Joseph W. Adamson, who died July 31, 2014.
Surviving are three children, Scott Adamson of Waynesburg, Don Adamson of Rices Landing and Holly Stallard of Jefferson; a granddaughter, Ashley (Jeff) Stevens of Memphis, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Gavin Michael Stevens; a son-in-law, Bryan Haines of Waynesburg; a sister, Sara Reesman of Waynesburg; a brother, J. Robert (Jean) Turner of Warren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Tammy Sue Haines and twin daughters in infancy; a granddaughter, Jane Lee and two other granddaughters in infancy; and a sister, Shirley Largent.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
