Mather
Garrett Anthony Caltuna, 30, of Mather, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Brookhaven, N.Y., October 11, 1989.
Garrett was a 2008 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School.
He was the beloved son of Lisa M. Caltuna; fianc of Marrissa Habert; loving father of Aerilynn Caltuna; grandson of the late Carl and June Caltuna; nephew of Michael (Cathy) Caltuna and the late Carla (Gary) Zec, and the late Richard (Denise) Caltuna; also several cousins. His daughter, Aerilynn, was his everything and his time spent playing with her was his favorite thing in the world.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.
Memorial contributions in honor of Garrett may be made to his daughter, Aerilynn.
View and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.