Gary Alan Fox, 60, of Dilliner, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 3, 2021, in his home. Born in Painesville, Ohio, February 20, 1961, he was a son of the late Gordon and Evelyn Fisher Fox.
He had attended Mapletown High School, and was currently employed as a machinist in mining support at R & M Manufacturing.
Surviving are his wife, Terri Fisher Fox; a son; two stepdaughters, Jacki Klink and Nikee Shaw, and their children, Gaige Shaw, Kennedy and Ayden Klink; two brothers, Gordon Gene Fox of Greensboro and Joseph Adams of Centerville; one sister, Debbie Arthur of Waynesburg; and many friends.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. A private gathering of Gary's family and friends will be held in the Greensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
