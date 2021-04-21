Gary L. Lohr, 70, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the Washington Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born April 11, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Walter Eugene Lohr and Edna Irene Hewitt Lohr.
He was a 1971 graduate of West Greene High School.
On June 22, 1974, he married Carolyn Rogers Lohr, who survives.
Gary worked as a detailer for Fox Ford in Waynesburg for 31 years.
He was a member of Oak View United Methodist Church since 2004, where he was a member of the choir. Gary also served as an usher and greeter. He enjoyed singing in the cantatas and playing dartball on the church team.
Gary was an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers. He loved his granddogs Faith, Callie and Zoey.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Michelle Gallentine (Chad) and Andrea Kachur (Edward Jr.), both of Rices Landing; two sisters, Karen Howard of Garards Fort and Mary Cunningham (Roger) of Cameron, W.Va.; and three brothers, Walt Lohr, Ron Lohr (Donis) and Lenny Lohr (Patty), all of Waynesburg. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Leslie Lohr.
A celebration of life service will be held later this year at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are entrusted to BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
Contributions, in memory of Gary, may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
