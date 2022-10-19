Gary LeeRoy Cumberledge, 80, of Brave, died at 9:59 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, in his home.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 7:17 AM
He was born Tuesday, November 25, 1941, in Brave, a son of the late Harry Glenn "Chippy" Snell and Hazel Cumberledge Snell.
Mr. Cumberledge was a member of the Eastview Assembly of God Church. He loved hunting and doing wood carvings.
Gary was a veteran having served with the United States Army.
He worked for Accurate Brass Company in Brave. Gary then was a heavy equipment operator for Mashuda Construction Company. He was also a coal miner having worked for Eastern Coal at Federal #2 at Miracle Run, W.Va., retiring in 1996.
Gary died on his best friend and brother Jim's birthday.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Delaney Cumberledge, whom he married September 6, 1964.
Also surviving are five sons, Bryan Cumberledge of Lakewood, Colo., Randy (Theresa) Cumberledge of Holbrook, Jeff (Christie) Cumberledge of Hargus Creek, Jody (Jennifer) Cumberledge of Rogersville, and Doug Cumberledge of Brave; seven grandchildren, Dhane (Grace) Cumberledge, Nathan Cumberledge, Karissa Cumberledge, Ashley Cumberledge, Autumn Cumberledge, Nathan Carson, Darren Richardson; four great-grandchildren, Jesse, Madeline, Trevor, Declan; five sisters, Sandra (Larry) Cole of Brave, Elaine (Tim) Williamson of Waynesburg, Trina (George) Watson of Hickory, Patricia (Scott) Ely of Waynesburg, Anita (Robbie) Barclay of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Janet Cross; two brothers, Jim Cumberledge and one who died in infancy.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 21, with Pastor Jim Galbraith officiating. Burial will be in Pine Bank Cemetery, Pine Bank. Graveside military rites will be accorded by Greene County Veterans.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
