Geneva M. Orban, 93, of Bobtown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Waynesburg, following a lengthy illness. Born November 12, 1927, in Dilliner (Rosedale Village), she was a daughter of the late George H. and Anna David Brown.
Geneva enjoyed reading and sharing books with her daughter, playing cards every Friday evening with the neighborhood ladies, and especially going to bingo anywhere they were offering it.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Michael D. Srbinovich Sr. of Bobtown; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Her husband, Thomas Orban Jr., passed away in 2004. Also deceased is a sister, Lula Morris; two brothers, George and David Brown; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services for her family will be held in the Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, under the direction of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, owner and director.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.