Waynesburg
Genevieve L. Kaminski Ames, 96, of Waynesburg, died at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in her home.
She was born Saturday, January 3, 1925, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Anthony Kaminski and Laura Lewandowski Kaminski.
Mrs. Ames was affiliated with St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg. She enjoyed going to the Waynesburg Senior Center and also volunteering for the center. She loved to knit, watch West Virginia University basketball and bird watching. Genevieve especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and was affectionately known as Granny G to all her friends and family.
She worked as a Rosie Riveter at the steel mill during World War II. From 1966 to 1993, she worked as an LPN in the nursing field at which time she became a full-time grandma.
Her husband, Elmer Ames Jr., whom she married April 22, 1950, died October 24, 1985.
Surviving are three sons, Ronald Ames of Waynesburg, Michael (Hope) Ames of Waynesburg and Gary (Denise) Ames of Jacksonville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Cory Ames, Nick Ames, Thomas Ames and Tyler Ames; and several nieces and nephews. Genevieve was the youngest of 10 and the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one daughter, Laura Ames; one son, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Ames; five sisters; and four brothers.
All visitation and services will be private, with Father Albin McGinnis officiating. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 232 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
