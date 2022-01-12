Waynesburg
George Alex Pester, 79, of Waynesburg, died Friday, January 7, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Waynesburg.
He was born October 10, 1942, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Isaac and Eva Moore Pester.
George was a 1962 graduate of Waynesburg High School.
After high school, George traveled the United States while working as a mover. He then worked as a carpenter helper for Ivan Morris on homes in the Waynesburg area and continued to work as a carpenter until his retirement.
George never met a stranger and was always ready to talk with everyone. Anyone who knew George knew what a standup guy he was and he had a great sense of humor.
One of his favorite things to do was to cut firewood with his grandson. His greatest enjoyment was being in the woods with his grandchildren and going to watch them play sports.
On March 20, 1971, he married Patricia A. Mullins, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Alex and his wife, Deborah Kelley Pester, and Patrick and his wife, Rachael Kiger Pester; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Pester, Kyle Pester, Aiden Pester, Eva Pester, Dylan Pester and Bradyn Pester; and his furry companion, Boots.
Deceased is a granddaughter, Alexa Grace Pester. George was the last of his immediate family; also deceased is a half-brother, Charles Willard; brother, Owen Pester; six sisters, Margaret Louise, Kathryn, Dorothy, Arlis, Peggy and Helen.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. A Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexa Grace Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o First Federal Savings & Loan, 25 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
