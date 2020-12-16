George Andrew Riess Jr, 89, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness.
He was born December 6, 1931, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late George Andrew and Alma Pauline Thiele Riess Sr.
Mr. Riess was a graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, where he worked cutting grass for people and had a paper route for the Allegheny Valley Newspaper. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Upon his return home, he started working for West Penn at their Springdale Power Plant and moved to Carmichaels in 1969 to work at the former Hatfield Power Plant in the coal department, running heavy equipment and tow boats, until his retirement in 1996. Needing something to do in his "spare time", he faithfully volunteered with Meals on Wheels from 1996 until 2020 as well as volunteering at the Salvation Army and the local food banks. Mr. Riess was a longtime member of the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carmichaels where he would help with anything that needed done.
On April 8, 1972, he married Wilma Eileen Johnston, who died March 12, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, George A. Riess, III (Bobby) of Melrose, Fla. and C. Wade Riess (Kelly) of Roscoe; two daughters, Beth Ann Higginbotham (Keith) of Spraggs and Donna Ratulowski of Camp Hill. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a daughter, Deborah Fox; a son, Gary E. Fox; sisters, Betty Jane Bollinger and Peggy Shaffer; and brothers, Lewis and John Riess.
The family appreciates the support and care provided to them during this difficult time by Amedisys Hospice, Jackie Workman and staff.
The family suggests memorial donations to Amedisys Hospice, 2181 McClellantown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, are in charge of the services.
