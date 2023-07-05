George Leroy Delaney, 79, of Holbrook, died at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the home of his daughter.
He was born May 30, 1944, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a son of the late Lee Roy Delaney and Mary Moore Delaney.
George was a longtime member of First Assembly of God, Eastview.
Mr. Delaney was a former construction worker, a former treasurer of the men's ministry at the church, and in 1991 he received the Man of the Year Award at church.
George is survived by three daughters: Ramona Jenkins of Brave, Andrea Delaney of Waynesburg and Heather Delaney of Brave; two Sons, Charles Delaney of Kughntown and George A. Delaney of Lorraine, Ohio; 12 Grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four sisters: Sherry Cumberledge of Spraggs, Ella Mae LaMarr of Harrisburg, Shelly Major of Waynesburg and Sheila Jordan of Maine; one brother, Daniel Rex Delaney of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, Director.
There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at First Assembly of God, Eastview, 4131 W. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor James Galbraith and Reverend Frank Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Phillips Cemetery, Spraggs, PA 15362.
The family asks that contributions be made to the family to help with costs.
