George Michael Marchines, 73, of Washington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Washington Hospital.
He was born May 25, 1949, in Waynesburg, the only child of Mike A. and Helen Katruska Marchines.
After graduating from Beth Center High School in 1968, he joined the U.S. Air Force serving two tours in Vietnam.
George was employed for 35 years as a coal miner working in both the Vesta #5 and Enlow Fork mines.
He was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed the outdoors, he loved cars, especially Mustangs and attending car shows as well. Most of all he loved his family.
In 1971 he married "Cookie" Margie Marchines who survives. They were married 51 years.
Together they had two children, the late Nicole Marchines, and the late Michael Marchines. After the death of Nicole, George and Cookie adopted Nicole's only child, Baylee Sky. She lit up their lives! She and George held a special bond.
Surviving are dear friends, Danielle and John Burns of Washington; sister-in-law, Linda and her partner, Jeff, and her children, Julia and Eric; several cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with Reverend Michael Peck officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
An online guestbook is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.comn where you may express personal condolences to the Marchines family.
