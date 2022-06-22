George Nader Jr.

George J. Nader Jr., 76, of Waynesburg, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 in JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born December 29, 1945 in Philadelphia, a son of the late George J. Nader Sr. and Betty Rowan Nader.
George had received degrees from West Virginia University, with a masters in English, a minor in chemistry and was pre-med in college.
He began his teaching career in Prince George's County, Maryland, teaching English. Upon his return to Pennsylvania he taught at Fairchance, then went on to teach high school chemistry at Central Greene School District for 30 years, retiring in 2003.
George was the executive secretary for the Central Greene Education Association for several years, he was also a member of the Greene County Association of School Retirees, Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association.
He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg.
George was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs for more than 30 years. He also enjoyed tennis, golf and reading.
Surviving is a sister, Linda Krac of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Friends were received on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, for viewing and service, with Rev. Michael Haddox, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, www.stjude.org; or the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.