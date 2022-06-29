George Riley

George "Chip" Riley, 56, of Carmichaels, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in his home.
He was born May 14, 1966 in Waynesburg, a son of Lee Haney Rogers of Carmichaels and the late George E. Riley, Sr.
Chip resided most of his life in the Carmichaels area and worked as a detailer at Chezwick's and Michael's Auto in Carmichaels.
He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, soft rock and country music, family cookouts and collecting wolf themed items.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Misty Riley of Carmichaels; a son, Anthony Riley (fiancee Rachel Shreve) of Reedsville, W.Va.; a daughter, Carleigh Riley of Monongahela; a granddaughter, K. K. that he treasured; a sister, Dawn I. Riley of Carmichaels; a half brother, Rebel E. Riley (April) of Omaha, Neb.; three half sisters, Opal I. Smithley of Dilliner, Georgette L. Stewart (Carson) of Carmichaels and Angel Conard of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to his father is a sister, Fawn E. Sova.
Family and friends were welcomed on Saturday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
A funeral service will followed in the funeral home, with the Rev. Phillip Yost officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.