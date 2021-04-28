George "Buck" Ritchea, 73, received a private call inviting him to come and join our Savior, family and friends in heaven Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home in Washington County.
He was born February 28, 1948, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Memsie and Elsie Heath Ritchea of Wheeling, W.Va.
George graduated from Sherrard High School in 1965. Following his service in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, he married the late Judith Dianna Kiger Ritchea November 7, 1970.
George worked as a bus driver for Schwartz for 26 years and then retired in 2007.
This was an anticipated call, and one that allowed him to pass from this life to the next peacefully and to be surrounded by family and friends. While on earth his life was not easy, nor devoid of heartache, but he did try to live life to the fullest.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing poker with family and friends. One thing about playing poker with Dad, it was never dull or boring, instead it was usually loud with a lot of laughter. Dad also enjoyed watching old western movies, and if the movie was a John Wayne movie, all the better. Thanks to this obsession we can pretty much quote all the John Wayne movies word for word. One of his favorite pastimes was the retelling of stories of people, places and occurrences during his life. Many of those stories began with "You would never believe what those kids on the bus did today, "My brothers and I", "Sis can you do this for me?" and "Let me tell you about the time".
Surviving are four children, Terry (Gary) Loughman of West Alexander, Rosella (Dave) Ealy of West Alexander, Melissa (Brandon) Gerbhardt of West Liberty, W.Va. and Margaret (Geoff) Baird of Wheeling, W.Va.; a sister, Pearl Dourgherty of Dallas, W.Va.; and four brothers, Norman Ritchea of Dallas, W.Va., Donnie Ritchea of Dallas, W.Va., Denny (Wanda) Ritchea of Elm Grove, W.Va. and Dave Ritchea of Dallas, W.Va.; along with nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Drake.
We ask that you join us in celebrating his former life here on earth and his new life in heaven from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the Dallas United Methodist Church, 7355 Dallas Pike, Dallas, WV 26036. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, in the church with Pastor Lisa Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in Dallas, W.Va.
Services have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.