Gerald D. Wilson

Gerald D. "Jerry" Wilson, 83, of Rices Landing, died Friday, January 15, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born March 16, 1937, in Kiesterville, a son of the late Robert and Velma Shaffer Wilson.
Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Mapletown High School.
He worked for the Jefferson-Morgan School District and for Pochron's True Value Hardware in Rices Landing.
Jerry served in the United States Army, where he was an expert marksman.
He was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church, a trustee of the church, Greene County Dartball League, where he was the coach of Jefferson Methodist #1 and manager of the year. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Rices Landing Sportsman Club.
Jerry loved gardening, hunting, fishing, sports and feeding the birds. He was a man who could fix anything around the house or the church. He loved his family and friends; he was a man with a kind word and warm smile for everyone.
He specially loved the staff at Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center at West Virginia University Medical Center and the nurses who he called his angels in blue. They provided exceptional support and care.
On June 2, 1963, he married Patricia "Pat" Walters, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lori (Mark) Pochron of Rices Landing; two grandchildren, Marissa Pochron and Michael Pochron; a sister, Valetta (Clarence) Lofstead of Hickory; and his two special companions, his schnauzers, Sadie and Lily.
Deceased is a son, Michael Jeffrey Wilson; a sister, Faye Wilson; and a brother, James R. Wilson.
Private services are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Jefferson, PA 15344.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
