Fredericktown
Gerald L. DeWitt, 89, of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Earnest and Margaret Weiss DeWitt.
Mr. DeWitt was a 1951 graduate of Bethlehem Joint High School.
Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War, from 1953 to 1955. For his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
He was employed as a superintendent with Hillman Barge and Construction retiring with 43 years of service.
Mr. DeWitt was a member of the Highland Brethren Church, Marianna, a member and past master of Lodge 237 Free & Accepted Masons, a member of the Consistory of the Valley of Pittsburgh, a retired 25-year member of the East Beth Volunteer Fire Department, and a 59-year member of the American Legion Post #391, Fredericktown.
Gerald enjoyed fishing, hunting, purple martins and spending time with family.
On February 27, 1952, he married Mary Jane Ross DeWitt, who survives. They celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Debra Doriguzzi (Bill) of Fredericktown, Duane DeWitt (Kandi Byrd) of Buffalo, N.Y., Denise Prodan (Lex) of Carmichaels and Dana Packrall of Fredericktown; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Allen, Daniel, Jonathan, Joshua, Nina and Nathaniel; two brothers, Harold DeWitt of Gaylord, Mich., and John J.D. DeWitt of Rapid City, S.D.; a sister, Judith Hickman of Fenton, Mich.; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a grandson, Jason Doriguzzi; a brother, Earnest DeWitt Jr.; and a sister, Joyce Lemmon.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, with Pastor Curt DeWitt officiating. Interment followed in North Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Rites were accorded by the U.S. Army and the Fredericktown American Legion Post #391. Masonic services were held in the funeral home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
