Geraldine "Gerry" F. Antill, 81, of New Freeport, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Washington Hospital.
She was born September 17, 1939, in Gilmore Township, a daughter of the late Earl Gale and Ruth Hinerman Ensminger.
Geraldine returned to the Greene County area in 1984 from Warren, Ohio after 30 years. She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church in Garrison, where she sang in the choir and was part of the quilting circle. Geraldine was also a member of Hundred American Legion Unit #120 Ladies Auxiliary.
She married Roy Edward Antill July 18, 1959, and they were happily married for 40 years until his passing February 3, 2000.
Geraldine was the co-owner/operator of Hundred Lumber Company in Hundred, W.Va. for 11 years. She enjoyed babysitting for her family for four generations.
She is survived by four siblings, Lonnie Lee Ensminger of Warren, Ohio, Earl Gale "Bud" Ensminger Jr. of Holbrook, Lois Rose Tustin of Hundred, W.Va. and Regina Ruth Thompson of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna "Peg" Lee Main and Bertha "Joann" Plants.
Friends were received Saturday, October 3, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held immediately after visitation with Cristy Wise officiating. Burial followed in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
