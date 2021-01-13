Gertrude Jeffrey Opolinsky, 87, of Morgantown, W.Va., died at 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Morgantown Mapleshire Nursing Home in Morgantown.
She was born Monday, November 27, 1933, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late David Henry Jeffrey and Margaret Pierce Jeffrey.
Gertrude was affiliated with the St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church in Jefferson. She was a member of the Jefferson American Legion Post #954 Auxiliary. Mrs. Opolinsky worked for 30 years for Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg as a service girl. She then worked for Internal Medicine of Morgantown as a home health nurse retiring in 2013.
Her husband, Walter Michael Opolinsky, died January 16, 1997.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Teresa Bellish of Mather and Midge Jeffrey of Morgantown; one niece, JoAnn (Terry) Barzanti of Bobtown; and one nephew, Dwight (Sharon) Jeffrey of Morgantown; as well as several other nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two sisters, Vivian Jeffrey and Emma Fox; two brothers, Leroy H. "Jim" Jeffrey and John E. Jeffrey.
Visitation and services will be private in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Father Francis Frazier as celebrant. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a favorite charity.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
