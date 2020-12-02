Bobtown
Gisele Presock Tennant, 63, of Bobtown, died Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.
She was born in Waynesburg, October 5, 1957, a daughter of the late Clyde "Pete" and Edna Frances Groves Presock.
A 1975 graduate of Mapletown High School, Gisele was the former office manager for "The Insurance People" at its Point Marion, Smithfield and Uniontown offices. She was a faithful member of the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Mount Morris.
Surviving are her husband, Stephen Tennant; two stepchildren, Megan (Jacob) Darrah of Morgantown and Curtis Tennant of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Hudson and Emersyn Darrah; three sisters, Blossom (Leslie) McIntire of Carmichaels, Kimberly Bartoe (Ray Mckrisky) of Lower Burrell and Melanie (Edward) Smith of Bobtown; a niece, April McIntire; nephews Leslie McIntire, Pete Mareno, Matthew McIntire and Jason Bartoe; one great-niece, Valentina Bruno; her mother-in-law, Margaret Jean Tennant; and a number of other in-laws and many friends.
Deceased are her first husband, Donald "Bo" Titus; and his mother, Frances Titus; and her father-in-law, Chester Tennant.
In complying with current CDC recommendations, private graveside services for Gisele will be held in the Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, under the direction of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memories for the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
