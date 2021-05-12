Glen A. Evans, 84, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in his home.
He was born Wednesday, December 9, 1936, in Brave, a son of the late James Albert Evans and Mable Shaw Evans.
Mr. Evans was a member of the Mt. Morris United Methodist Church. He was a veteran having served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was a Life Member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992.
Following his retirement, Glen enjoyed traveling with his wife. He worked for 31 years at the Federated #2 Coal Mine in Fairview, W.Va., as a mainline motorman.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Shriver Evans, whom he married October 2, 1965.
Also surviving are two sons, Gary Albert Evans and wife Raquel, and Gregory Alan Evans and wife Buffi, all of Mt. Morris; six grandchildren, Hunter Evans, Grant Evans, Brody Evans, Brock Evans, Whitney Merrifield and Andrew Skaggs; two sisters, Pat Stiles of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Helen Daughtery of Twin Lakes, Ohio; one brother, Clarence Evans of Kughntown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Nellie Woods and Mary Mayle; two brothers, Eugene Evans and Lawrence Evans.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. The family will hold a drive-by greeting of friends at their home at a time and date to be announced.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
