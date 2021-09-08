McClellandtown
Glenn D. Davis Sr., of McClellandtown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 2, 2021, from natural causes in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family at his side. He was born August 16, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Edward D. Davis and Agnes Marie Miller Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Glenn was a 1976 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School. He had been a master carpenter all his life, building multiple commercial and residential structures up and down the East Coast, including the position of superintendent for multiple years in the carpenters union from which he retired. Up until his death, he held a part time position at K&M Enterprises.
Glenn was known for his willingness to help; if you needed him, he was there. He was a Pittsburgh fan, Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Glenn enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active social member of the Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Left to cherish Glenn's memory are his three children, Glenn Davis Jr. "Glenny" (Cait) of Masontown, Jill Davis of Masontown and Hunter Davis of Carmichaels; three grandsons, Joshua Davis, Ruger Davis and Noah Peeples. Also surviving are five sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his family and friends, also surviving is his "brother from another mother", Buster Gladman, his mother, Yvonne and their family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ferguson-Brownfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 78 Main Street, Smithfield. In accordance with Glenn's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Donations, in memory of Glenn, can be made to the Masontown V.F.W., 115 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
