Glenn Milton Dusenberry, 85, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:26 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Monday, January 20, 1936, in Bobtown, a son of the late Charles Dusenberry and Elizabeth Wade Dusenberry.
Glenn was a veteran having served with the United States Air Force. Mr. Dusenberry was an avid West Virginia University sports fan as well as Steeler football and NASCAR racing. Glenn loved being outside. For 35 plus years he worked as a parts salesman at the Hinerman's NAPPA Parts Store in Waynesburg.
His wife, Carolyn J. Pratt Dusenberry, whom he married September 18, 1956, died January 9, 2018.
Surviving are a daughter, Dixie D. (Danny) Adams of Arthurdale, W.Va.; four grandchildren, April (Joshua) Biddle, Andrea Loughry, Danny (Tammi) Adams Jr. and Charlie Adams; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Faith, Cody, Wyatt, Lenna, Corey, Daisy and Dora; a great-great-granddaughter, Lorelei; two sisters, Marge Lewellen and Maxine Pallai, both of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Jackie Donley
Friends were received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Graveside Military Rites were accorded by members of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 and representatives of the United States Air Force.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to your favorite charity. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.