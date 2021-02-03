Glenna Liggett McDougal, 83, of New Freeport, passed away, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Washington Health System Greene.
Born December 14, 1937, in Smithfield, W. Va., a daughter of the late Afton and Lillian Tucker Liggett.
Glenna was a Greene County resident for the last 17 years of her life. She was a homemaker, and a loving grandma. Glenna loved gambling at the casino, hot spots, and scratch off tickets. She loved visiting with family and friends. Glenna also enjoyed going to the fire department in New Freeport on weekends where they would have live music.
She is survived by four children; Randall (Debbie) McDougal, of Smithfield, W.Va., Nick (Chauna) McDougal of Pennsboro, W.Va., Bill (Brandy Wade) McDougal of Moundsville, W.Va., and Ronnie McDougal, of New Martinsville, W.Va.; 1 daughter-in-law , Becky McDougal, of Smithfield, W.Va.; one son-in-law, Bill Wise Sr. of New Freeport; 13 grandchildren, Heather (Garrett) Swiger, Renee (Chuck) Roberts, Jennifer (Brian) Roberts, Billy Wise Jr., Eddie McDougal, Memphis McDougal, Jason Watson, Emily Watson, Chance McDougal, Waylon McDougal, R. McDougal, Zana McDougal, Eddie McDougal, great-grandchildren: Hayden Roberts, Dalton Roberts, Addison Roberts, Camden Swiger, Peyton Swiger, Abel Swiger, and Braelynn Swiger, Hazel Roberts, and Charles Roberts V.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children; a daughter, Robin (McDougal) Wise, and a son Edgar "Pumpkin" McDougal; three brothers, Roland Liggett, Buck Liggett, and Gerald Liggett; sister, Madeline Liggett.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held on Thursday, February 4, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Scott Blair officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Gilmore Township. FACEMASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND SERVICE.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone 724-499-5181.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.