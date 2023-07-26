Gloria Angles Sampson, 95, of Jackson Township, Greene County, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Debora and Garry Main, her caregivers, after being in failing health for the past 20 months.
She was born December 16, 1927, in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Walter and Elizabeth Gorby Anderson, and resided in Sugar Grove prior to moving to Jackson Township in 1983.
Mrs. Sampson was a member of the New Freeport Church of Christ.
She was an employee of the former Buckheimer's Leather Factory in Cameron, W.Va. and attended schools in Cameron.
Mrs. Sampson enjoyed canning food and vegetables from her garden, and the time she was able to spend with her family and caring for her house, dogs and was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
On October 5, 1945, she married Merle Walter Sampson, who died February 16, 2003.
Surviving are two daughters, Debora (Garry) Main and Linda (Tom) Bell, both of Jackson Township; a son, Danny D. Sampson of Crucible; three grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Inman, Craig (BJ) Main and Jeremy (Karen) Main; six great-grandchildren: Cody, Courtney Ann Main, Madolyn, Cameron, Mia Inman, Chloe Main; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a daughter-in-law, Diana Lee Sampson (9/6/2021); three sisters, Alberta Lankford, Juanita Phillips and Lucille Anderson; and a brother, David Anderson, who died in infancy.
Mrs. Sampson was the last of her immediate family.
Friends were received on Wednesday, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., in Rogersville, where funeral services were held Thursday, July 27, 2023, with Evangelist Steve Stevens officiating. Interment followed in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
