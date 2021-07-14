Gloria E. Jones, 92, of Rogersville, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in her home.
She was born September 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Bianci Sodini.
Gloria graduated from South Hills High School and attended business school for a year.
At one time she worked for Roma Bottling Works in Pittsburgh, and after moving to Greene County she opened Pine Bank Ceramics in 1970 and ran it until turning it over to her daughter in 2000.
Gloria was a member of St. Ann Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, the West Greene Lions Club and the Beading & Knitting Club.
She enjoyed golf and tennis well into her 80's, oil painting, ice skating, bowling, trap shooting, dancing, line dancing, clogging with Millie's Cloggers and square dancing with Grand Chain Gang Square Dancing group, and gambling at the casinos.
Surviving are three children, Michael Franz (Lynne Cameron) of Tucson, Ariz., Patricia (Andy) Rohanna of Graysville, Daniel (Darla) Franz of Dallas, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Catherine, Jessamine and Emmaline Cameron, Matteo and Andrew Franz, James (Amanda) Rohanna, and Andrea (Aaron) Mueller; she was Nonni G to Caleb and Price Rohanna, and Elena Mueller; also her best friend/dog, Snooky.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Jack Sodini.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her care givers, Patty Rose, Fawn Lilly, Carolyn Johnson and Bertha Tucker.
Family and friends were welcomed to a graveside committal service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg, with Fr. James Farnan officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
