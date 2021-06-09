formerly of Waynesburg
Gloria G. Dattilo Gugliotta was born November 3, 1927, in Pittsburgh, and passed away in her 94th year of life Friday, May 28, 2021. The daughter of Italian immigrants, she earned a B.S. degree in Psychology and Sociology and a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh.
She worked in the areas of family counseling, medical social work and juvenile justice. For 25 years she served as director of a Pennsylvania state residential program for adjudicated delinquent children in Waynesburg.
Earlier in her life, she and her sisters had a vocal trio that performed on Pittsburgh radio and at various other Pittsburgh venues during the 1940s. Throughout her life she has participated in choral music both as a singer and a director, notably with the choir MOSIAC of St. Ann's Church in Waynesburg. As a voice teacher, "Mrs. G" coached several young women who successfully participated in the Coal Queen and Rain Day pageants, and went on to further careers in music.
Gloria began writing poetry at the age of 83. Her poetry has been published.
In 2008, Gloria was named a Paul Harris Fellow "in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among people of the world."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Gugliotta; her brothers and sisters; her daughter, Angela Gugliotta; nieces Brenda Gugliotta, Marcia Brumley and Carolyn Silay; and nephew Richard Carelli.
She is survived by her nieces, Gloria Avolio and JoEllen Dattilo (Micheal Jamison); and nephews Herman Gugliotta, Tom Dattilo (Sheila) and James D. Dattilo (Cheryl); son-in-law Michael Kremer; grandchildren Lucia O'Connor (Justin), Teresa Gugliotta-Kremer (John Claxton) and Roswitha Wood (Sean); as well as three great-grandchildren, Angela and Joseph O'Connor and Trevor Wood.
Gloria will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery, Glenshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.